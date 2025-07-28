Blue Ridge Independent Living Center celebrating 35 years of ADA

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been 35 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed, and the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center is celebrating.

The organization works with people across southwest Virginia to advocate for accessibility — things like level boarding platforms at Amtrak.

“People with disabilities don’t consider themselves to be the problem, they consider the environment to be the problem, when the environment is not accessible to individuals.” Karen Michalski-Karney, executive director of the Blue Ridge Independent Living Center

She said she’s pleased to see how communities in the area are striving to increase accessibility over the past 30 years.