Man Taken into Custody After Armed Standoff in Campbell County

A Campbell County man is in custody following a standoff with law enforcement Friday night.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA – A Campbell County man is in custody following a standoff with law enforcement Friday night.

Deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to a home on Pacoman Road in Evington for a welfare check. When they arrived, the suspect — identified as 50-year-old Ronald Lee Day, Jr. — displayed a firearm, made threatening statements, and fired a round before retreating into the home.

Recommended Videos

Tactical teams from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Lynchburg Police Department were called in to assist. After several hours of negotiation and the use of chemical agents, Day was safely taken into custody.

He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.