Local News

Roanoke County students raise money to buy school supplies to donate to ‘Load the Bus’

School officials said the students raised money at a lemonade stand to buy hundreds of school supplies

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Several students from Roanoke County Public Schools are being praised for teaming up to raise money for school supplies for kids in need. (Roanoke County Public Schools)

Several students from Roanoke County Public Schools are being praised for teaming up to raise money for school supplies for kids in need.

School officials say Colton, Gordon, Jackson, McKenna, Madison, Claire, and Mia ran a lemonade stand and raised enough money to buy hundreds of school supplies for donation during ‘Load the Bus.’ These students attend Bonsack Elementary, William Byrd Middle School, and William Byrd High School.

On Monday, all the supplies donated across the Roanoke Valley will be sorted, counted, and distributed to Salem, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Craig County Public Schools. Donations collected over the past three days will make a big difference for local students as they gear up for the new school year.

“It just blows me away to see the level of generosity our community shows for our students,” said Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools and event coordinator.

Thank you to everyone who came out to help us ‘Load the Bus’ across the Roanoke Valley!

We'd like to give a huge shoutout to Colton, Gordon, Jackson, McKenna, Madison, Claire and Mia! They're students at...

Posted by Roanoke County Public Schools on Sunday, August 3, 2025

