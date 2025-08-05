Alleghany Highlands Public Schools releases updated cell phone policy for students

History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community.

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools released an updated Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone Policy for students on Monday.

According to AHPS, when schools open later this month, students in AHPS will not be allowed to use their cell phones at all during the school day.

The new “Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone Free” policy means phones must be turned off and put away from the time students arrive until the final bell rings, this includes classrooms, hallways and other areas.

The new rule is a change from AHPS’s previous policy, which allowed high school students to use phones during lunch.

AHPS says the update follows a new state law signed by Governor Youngkin that requires all Virginia public schools to limit phone use.

As preparations for the 2025-26 school year continue, AHPS will keep families informed to help make the change as easy as possible.

Parents and students can access student handbooks and other essential information by visiting www.ahps.k12.va.us and clicking on the “Parents and Students” section.