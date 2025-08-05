Campbell County Sheriff’s Office hosting 2025 Awards Ceremony

RUSTBURG, Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its 2025 Awards Ceremony on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has invited locals, employees, and their families to honor some of the achievements and outstanding work of those in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

The event will be held in the Board of Supervisors Conference Roomlocated on the lower level of the Haberer Building in Rustburg, at 47 Courthouse Lane. They plan to present the following awards:

Department Meritorious Service Awards

Department Lifesaving Awards

Department Citizenship Awards

Years of Service Awards

Recognition of Service Retirements

For more information on the event, click here.