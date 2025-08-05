Skip to main content
Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office hosting 2025 Awards Ceremony

Campbell County Sheriff's Office Awards & Recognition Ceremony. (Copyright 2025 by Campbell County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

RUSTBURG, Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its 2025 Awards Ceremony on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has invited locals, employees, and their families to honor some of the achievements and outstanding work of those in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held in the Board of Supervisors Conference Roomlocated on the lower level of the Haberer Building in Rustburg, at 47 Courthouse Lane. They plan to present the following awards:

  • Department Meritorious Service Awards
  • Department Lifesaving Awards
  • Department Citizenship Awards
  • Years of Service Awards
  • Recognition of Service Retirements

For more information on the event, click here.

