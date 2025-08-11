Two dead following single-vehicle crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two in Grayson County, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Nissan Rogue was travelling southbound on Route 89 near Route 886 early Saturday morning, when the car drifted off the side of the road and struck a tree. The Rogue spun off the tree and went down an embankment.

Authorities said the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were identified as 44-year-old Jennifer Patton and 34-year-old Elizabeth Burcham, respectively. Sadly, both died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.