Roanoke Police searching for suspect after armed bank robbery

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it happened at about 10 a.m. at a bank in the 100 block of McClanahan St SW. The suspect is described as a male who is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie, blue face mask, white button-down down and blue jeans.

He was last seen running from the business. A suspect photo has not yet been provided, but we will update this article accordingly as we receive more information.

Truist has since posted a notice on its door, stating that the bank is now temporarily closed:

The investigation is ongoing.

