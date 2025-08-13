Skip to main content
Local News

Roanoke Police searching for suspect after armed bank robbery

Authorities said it happened in the 100 block of McClanahan St SW

Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it happened at about 10 a.m. at a bank in the 100 block of McClanahan St SW. The suspect is described as a male who is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie, blue face mask, white button-down down and blue jeans.

He was last seen running from the business. A suspect photo has not yet been provided, but we will update this article accordingly as we receive more information.

Truist has since posted a notice on its door, stating that the bank is now temporarily closed:

(WSLS 10)

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop

