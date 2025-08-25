WATCH: Mabry Mill roof replacement finally complete

The shingles atop Mabry Mill are a bit twisted, just the way they are supposed to be. The first of the new special shingles was installed earlier this summer. – The shingles atop Mabry Mill are a bit twisted, just the way they are supposed to be. The first of the new special shingles was installed earlier this summer.

“So this is a really unusual roof in that you can’t go down to Home Depot and buy these kind of shakes, and if you did, it wouldn’t be the same kind of iconic structure along the Blue Ridge Parkway.” Kevin Brandt, VP for Engagement Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

That’s $100,000 worth of historical product, paid for by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, which helps pay for Parkway projects.

“Mabry Mill is what’s known as a ‘pearl of the parkway.’ It’s an iconic location on the parkway. So when you think of the Blue Ridge Parkway, you think of places like Mabry mill, Peaks of Otter or Humpback Rocks.” Jordan Callaway, Chief Development officer Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

On Monday, the Foundation cut the ribbon, putting a seal on a project long in the works.

“We are celebrating the shake roof, which is the result of hundreds of donations from individuals from all across the country. We’ve had a lot of investment from the local communities, but we’ve also heard from donors out west and as far as Hawaii that care about Mabry Mill.” Jordan Callaway, Chief Development officer Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Those local communities, in particular Meadows of Dan, were concerned that the Mill was falling into disrepair; so they are understandably happy to see that new roof.

“We’re very thankful for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for really making this happen. We know that the National Park Service, they do outstanding job with the resources and the funding that they have. So this right here was outstanding to see the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation be able to assist them in getting the roof on.” James Houchins, Patrick Co. Dir. of Economic Develpoment

The Foundation acknowledged that the Mill’s age makes it an ongoing project. Up next is the mill pond, which needs dredging, and Callaway says they will be there to fund it.

“But our organization has been dedicated for decades to the preservation of Mabry mill. So we’re here for the long run. So while we finish the roof, we realize that more work needs to be done to the mill itself. The pond needs to be dredged. We need to fix the fence rails here. So we are in this for the long haul.” Jordan Callaway, Chief Development officer Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

But for now, the Mill has a new roof keeping the rain out, and the Mill is protected for years to come.