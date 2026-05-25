Select Medical, Carilion Clinic partner to operate new Roanoke 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital

Carilion Clinic leaders gathered today for the ribbon-cutting of the new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington location at 146 South Main Street in Lexington.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Select Medical announced that they and Carilion Clinic have partnered up to build and operate a new 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Roanoke.

“As the need for inpatient rehabilitative care continues to grow, we are proud to partner with Carilion Clinic to support this expanding patient population across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Together, we are committed to delivering best-in-class patient care and outcomes that rebuild function, mobility and independence following serious illness or injury such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions.” Tom Mullin, chief executive officer of Select Medical

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The new hospital would be located at 9th Street SE, and construction is said to begin in spring 2026. The site has a targeted opening of spring/summer 2028.

Once the new hospital opens, Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital will cease operation of its existing 34-bed acute rehabilitation unit.

“This new hospital is an investment in strengthening and growing physical rehabilitation services in our region, and it’s made possible through the skill, dedication and compassion that our Inpatient Rehabilitation team brings to our patients every day. We’re grateful for everything our team has shared with us about the best ways for us to elevate patient care and look forward to Select Medical’s resources, knowledge, and expertise boosting the care we provide to our community and helping us serve even more patients who need rehabilitative care.” Mike Abbott, president of Carilion Medical Center

For more information on the project, click here.