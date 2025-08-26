What CORTRAN Riders Can Expect as Virginia Regional Transit Becomes the New Operator

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – For nearly 40 years, CORTRAN has been a lifeline for seniors and people with disabilities in Roanoke County. The program offers affordable rides for residents 65 and older to medical appointments, grocery stores, and community events, helping them stay independent and connected.

Now, the company has a new operator, the Virginia Regional Transit (VRT), which promises to strengthen the service while keeping it affordable.

“We are operating with new equipment, the Chrysler Voyagers are more accessible and have a comfort aspect to them,” said Natalie Blackwell, Transit Manager for VRT’s Roanoke Office. “It’s much more efficient.”

Blackwell says riders will still use the same number to schedule curb-to-curb trips across Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, and Vinton and rides remain $5 each way

Transportation remains a critical need. The American Journal of Public Health reports nearly 5.8 million Americans miss or delay healthcare each year due to a lack of reliable transit. For many seniors and people with disabilities, the challenge only grows, along with their determination to remain independent.

“I have been visually impaired for more than 40 years and so I definitely want to maintain and sustain my independence,” said Shannon and longer time CORTRAN rider. “I don’t always want to drag somebody to the doctor’s office or to my work environment. I definitely want to be independent as much as possible.”

“There are a lot of people in our community that wouldn’t have access to get to their medical appointments any other way,” Blackwell said. “That’s really important and being a part of that is very rewarding.”

VRT leaders say they’re committed to building on CORTRAN’s legacy and keeping riders on the move.