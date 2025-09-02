VSP seeking public’s help in locating suspect in connection with fatal Interstate 85 shooting

MECKLENBURG CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police is continuing to ask the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on I-85 in Mecklenburg County on Aug. 28.

Jason Allen Glidwell is described as a 5′7 white male 160 pounds and 19-years-old. Gildwell is believed to have ties to the Richmond/Henrico area and at the time of the shooting, he was believed to be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with Virginia registration TFN 1004. VSP is also looking to locate the vehicle, which may have damage to the driver’s side door or front quarter panel.

Gildwell is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 3:47 p.m., Thursday afternoon (Aug. 28, 2025), Virginia State Police was notified of a shooting that occurred along Interstate 85 northbound at the five-mile marker in Mecklenburg County.

Troopers responding to the incident located a Honda Civic that had gone off the right side of the road and came to rest in a culvert.

The driver, 20-year-old Hunter Bates, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to an area hospital but was later released.