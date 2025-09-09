Mother arrested following infant death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman has been arrested after her two-month-old son was found dead in February, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said on the morning of February 14, they responded to the 600 block of Hanover Ave NW for reports of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, officers found two-month-old Aka-rri Burnette-Coleman dead.

Recommended Videos

The mother of the infant was identified as 37-year-old Lindsey Renee Burnette. She stated to police that she and the baby were sleeping in the same bed, and when she woke up, the baby was unconscious.

On May 14, the Office of the Medical Examiner determined the infant died from suffocation and acute methamphetamine toxicity. Further investigation found that the mother rolled onto the baby while she was sleeping.

Authorities said Burnette was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges on September 2:

felony homicide

abuse/neglect of a child causing serious injury

child cruelty

Burnette was arrested on September 3. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.