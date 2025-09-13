Minor arrested following fatal shooting in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A suspect under the age of 18 was arrested after a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Radford early Saturday morning, Radford City Police Department said.

RCPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of Downey Street around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they then arrested a suspect under the age of 18 in connection with the shooting. The suspect was charged with the following:

Second-Degree Murder,

Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.