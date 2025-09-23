Lynchburg seeks community input to make transportation accessible for everyone

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The City of Lynchburg has extended the survey for its Multimodal Transportation Plan to Friday, Oct. 17.

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Lynchburg is launching an initiative to make transportation more accessible for all residents, whether they drive, walk, bike, or use public transit.

The Lynchburg Multimodal Transportation Plan, a collaborative effort between the city and the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, aims to enhance accessibility to key destinations, including workplaces, schools, and medical facilities, throughout the city.

“Not everyone has a car or even wants to drive a car, but they want they have access to locations --- work, school, medical facilities; some individuals may have special needs,” said Deputy Director of Planning Kelly Hitchcock with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission.

The city is actively seeking community feedback through:

An online survey is open until September 30

A public meeting on September 24 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Miller Center

10 News spoke with some of you about your concerns.

Nicolette Calloway, a Lynchburg resident, highlighted safety concerns.

“One of the biggest issues that I come into contact with is like the bikers, especially from Liberty. I go through Candlers Mountain a lot, and they’re on the mountain all the time, and it creates a lot of havoc and I feel like it’s super unsafe when they’re in such a narrow area and we’re trying to get through this winding mountain, so I definitely think more access for people who like to walk and ride their bikes,” said Calloway.

Another resident, Grace Bray, emphasized the importance of expanding biking infrastructure: “A lot of people don’t have driver’s licenses, and I feel like if people were biking more, then it wouldn’t be as bad.”

The plan envisions creating more integrated transportation hubs similar to the existing setup near Park Avenue, which features bus stops, sidewalks, and dedicated bike lanes.

Following the public meeting and survey period, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission will develop recommendations for improvements. The city will then review these recommendations and determine which ones to implement. While no specific timeline has been set for the improvements, the city is currently in the early stages of the planning process.

Residents interested in contributing their ideas can attend Wednesday’s public meeting at the Miller Center or complete the online survey before Sept. 30.