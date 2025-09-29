Driver rescued after crashing truck into river in Fries

A driver who crashed into a river in Fries got out safely thanks to local first responders, according to Fries Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle crash near 335 Firehouse Drive, where the truck was about 40 yards into the river. Authorities said the driver was experiencing back and neck pain. Fortunately, the water was very shallow, allowing EMS crews easy access.

“While EMS crews tended to the patient, fire crews placed two ropes on a stokes basket and sent it to the vehicle, where the patient was packaged,” said Fries Fire and Rescue. “Multiple crew members utilized the stokes basket to remove the patient, while land crews operated ropes to ensure safety, which was then loaded into the ambulance.”

Authorities said it took approximately six minutes to remove the driver from the river.