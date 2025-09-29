Man injured, man arrested following early morning stabbing in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was injured and a man was arrested following a stabbing that occurred in Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to a home on the 3400 block of Melrose Avenue NW around 1:59 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they identified 35-year-old Olvin Pineda Munoz as a suspect in connection with the stabbing. He was soon arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Officers found that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and an argument inside the home preceded the stabbing.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.