Government shutdown and mass resignation program threaten Southwest Virginia’s federal workforce stability

Federal workers in Southwest Virginia face a dual crisis as a potential government shutdown coincides with the end of a mass resignation program, potentially affecting thousands of employees in the region.

Nearly 30,000 federal workers across three congressional districts in Southwest Virginia could see their paychecks stop if the government shuts down Wednesday. These employees represent approximately 20 percent of Virginia’s 147,000 federal workforce.

The situation is compounded by what officials are calling the largest mass resignation of federal workers in U.S. history, with more than 100,000 employees departing through a special program.

The Federal Office of Management and Budget has instructed agencies to prepare for mass layoffs in the event of a shutdown. This directive comes as the government faces a critical deadline for funding authorization.

The crisis is intensified by the conclusion of the Deferred Resignation Program, which began in February. This initiative allowed federal employees to submit their resignations while continuing to receive pay through the end of September.

The combined effect of the potential shutdown and the ending resignation program could create unprecedented workforce disruptions in Southwest Virginia’s federal offices. The region’s concentration of federal workers makes it particularly vulnerable to these simultaneous challenges.

The timing of these events - the shutdown threat and the resignation program’s conclusion - creates a perfect storm for federal workforce disruption, with implications that could extend well beyond immediate job losses.