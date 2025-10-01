WATCH: Teen girls learn resilience through Roanoke Police program

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police hosted a new event Tuesday night for teen outreach.

The “Each One Teach One: Mental and Physical Health Night” is part of a series teaching teen girls essential skills.

Tuesday’s event explored topics such as self-care, artistic expression, health and wellness, and more.

Event organizers say the program is designed to empower girls and prevent bullying.

“When women are confident in themselves and they’re equipped with tools and resources to empower them to help them be pillars in their homes as well as in their communities, that offsets to our young males in our community as well as folks within the community,” said an event organizer.

The next class will be held Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Melrose Library.