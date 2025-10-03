After multiple doctors dismissed her concerns, she finally got her cancer diagnosis

ROANOKE, Va. – A local Roanoke breast cancer survivor is sharing her story of persistence and self-advocacy during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, after doctors initially dismissed her concerns that later proved to be an aggressive form of cancer.

Chris Kocher was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in August 2024 after discovering an enlarged lymph node. Despite her concerns, it took four months and multiple doctors’ visits before she received a proper diagnosis.

“You know your body best. And you have to fight for yourself. And you know, things aren’t working. You need to question your doctor and be diligent about it because you know your body best,” said Kocher.

The first doctor Kocher visited dismissed her concerns, telling her she just had an enlarged lymph node that wasn’t cancerous. It wasn’t until a surgeon ordered a biopsy that the true diagnosis was revealed.

The delay in diagnosis was particularly concerning, given the aggressive nature of her cancer.

“Triple negative breast cancer is the most aggressive type of breast cancer. And then it can come out in other parts of your body as well. So, the more it’s not being treated, the more chances you have of it showing up elsewhere. I don’t know how quickly it all can happen. But I know in my case, I mean, I was very upset about having to wait four months for a diagnosis,” said Kocher.

Kocher’s treatment has been intensive. She has undergone three rounds of chemotherapy, with the first round triggering an unexpected complication: Type 1 diabetes. Following surgery to remove 15 cancerous lymph nodes, she underwent a double mastectomy and 30 rounds of radiation.

Currently, she’s participating in a clinical trial that involves an additional 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

While sharing her story, Kocher emphasized the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and regular medical check-ups. She advocates for better nutrition, noting the prevalence of processed foods in today’s diet.

“If you walk into our grocery stores and you look around, you see so many processed foods. The food pantries also. They give you processed foods. It’s not healthy food. We need to get back to growing our own food and that kind of thing. You know, working with local farmers to provide healthy food. Because everything’s processed and it all has chemicals in it,” said Kocher.

According to Susan G. Komen, it’s estimated that more than 42,000 women and more than 500 men are expected to die from breast cancer this year.

Kocher’s message to others facing similar challenges is one of hope and community support.

“Reach out to your friends, your family. They’re your best support group ever,” she said. “Knowledge is power. Reach out to different organizations that might be able to help you. Hang in there. It’s a hard journey, but you can do it.”