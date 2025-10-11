Altavista picks up fourth straight win in 65-6 rout of Chatham

Altavista put together a strong non-district schedule to prepare for a potentially deep run this year. The Dogwood District team has rattled off three straight wins as of late, including back-to-back wins in its respective district. However, Chatham was trying to get back on track after coming across its third loss of the season.

Altavista was looking to pick up the win at home, and they hit the ground running after Jase Shelton intercepted a Jacob Vanderhyde pass to put the Colonels in prime field position.

That interception led to an Altavista score on a direct snap to Amari Rhodes, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Chatham looked to respond, going for it on 4th down, but Altavista forced an incompletion, leading to a turnover on downs. That turnover on downs led to yet another Colonels touchdown as they took a 14-0 lead.

Altavista never took its foot off the gas, taking home an enormous 65-6 victory.