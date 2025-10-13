Roanoke County school district to warn parents about smartphone dangers at Monday night meeting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools will host a meeting on Monday addressing the growing concerns about smartphone use and online safety among students.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Northside High School, marks the third meeting between the school division and the Partnership for Community Wellness on this issue.

School officials are taking a strong stance, recommending parents delay giving their children internet-enabled phones until at least eighth grade. The initiative addresses multiple concerns, including:

Social media addiction

Cyberbullying risks

Potentially harmful applications

“This is an issue that we have been --- that we know that we need to address, and so it’s time that we are gonna address these issues. It’s time to really empower parents to understand the dangers that the devices pose,” said Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools.

The meeting is part of an ongoing effort by Roanoke County Public Schools to protect children from online dangers. Parents interested in attending can join the session at Northside High School starting at 6 p.m.