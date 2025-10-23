Lynchburg strength and fitness group lifts 1 million pounds for breast cancer awareness

A pretty amazing event happened Wednesday — a locally owned strength and fitness community called The Heroes Home hosted “Lift for a Cause.”

It was an all-day event where participants worked together to lift one million pounds to raise awareness for breast cancer. Special pink barbells were used, and every lift — from a single rep to a full workout — counted toward the total.

The event was open to both members and nonmembers and featured live tracking of the total pounds lifted.

“Most everybody knows someone,” said Brandon Parr, owner of The Heroes Home. “We just wanted to show support and build community.”

By around 6 p.m., participants were able to reach their goal of one million pounds lifted.