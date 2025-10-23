Roanoke County School Board names next Superintendent

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County School Board announced Thursday that Dr. James Soltis would be the county’s next Superintendent, succeeding Dr. Ken Nicely, who announced his retirement in September.

Dr. Soltis will become the next superintendent effective July 1, 2026.

The board released the following statement:

Dr. Soltis currently serves as deputy superintendent for Roanoke County Public Schools. Dr. Soltis began his RCPS career in 1999 as a science teacher at William Byrd High School. In 2007, he was named assistant principal at Glenvar High School, then became principal of Glenvar Middle School in 2012. In 2017, he returned to Glenvar High School as the school principal.

In 2018, Dr. Soltis transitioned to the RCPS central office as director of secondary instruction. He joined Salem City Schools as a director in 2019 and was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2021 before returning to RCPS as deputy superintendent in 2024.

Dr. Soltis holds a Bachelor’s degree from Longwood University, a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia, and a Doctorate in Education from Radford University.

“We knew when we named Dr. Soltis as deputy superintendent in 2024 that he would be the perfect person to continue the excellent educational opportunities that Dr. Nicely has championed for many years,” said Shelley Clemons, Roanoke County School Board chair. “We are delighted that he has accepted the role as superintendent, and we are confident this outstanding school division will continue to thrive and excel under his leadership,” she said.

“When I began with Roanoke County Public Schools in 1999, I had no idea I might one day become superintendent of this amazing school division,” said Dr. Soltis. “Over the many years of my career, I’ve worked with countless teachers and staff who have made RCPS one of the best school divisions in Virginia and the nation. I am deeply honored to lead such an incredible team of professionals,” he said.

Dr. Soltis added, “Together, we will continue building upon the mission Dr. Nicely started — to ensure every student is Opportunity Ready — prepared to take advantage of whatever opportunities may arise after high school graduation.”

Dr. Nicely, who has served as superintendent since 2018, will continue to lead the division through June 2026 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Roanoke County School Board