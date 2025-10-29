Salem VA fair provides Veterans with resources during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, the Salem VA Resource Fair brought together dozens of Veterans, caregivers, and their families to learn and support each other in the fight against breast cancer.

Former Veteran Arlene Woodroof attended the event to honor her family’s breast cancer journey and to build connections within the veteran community, having moved to the area less than a year ago.

“My mother, when she was 39-years-old found out that she had breast cancer. And at that young age, she had to have a mastectomy,” Woodroof said.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and more than 300,000 new cases are expected this year. But experts say early detection can make a difference.

“I go to my checkups when I should because it’s kind of scary knowing that my mother had it and her mother had it,” Woodroof said. “I don’t want to go through the pain my mother went through. She was a trooper.”

Salem VA told 10 News about 700 Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. They say the goal with events like the resource fair is to help Veterans connect with local programs, screenings, and emotional support networks.

“Having the VA, especially the women’s health fairs, you’re talking to other veterans and it’s so much easier when you can talk to other women who have been through things that you’ve been through,” Woodroof said.

The American Cancer Society recommends women begin breast cancer screenings at age 40, with routine mammograms to improve early detection and outcomes.

Breast cancer affects both women and men and you can contact your primary care provider to learn more about mammograms and available local resources.