Lynchburg nonprofit to unveil new Pavilion and Children’s Play Garden in Pierce Street neighborhood

This throwback photo, posted Thursday by Pierce Street Gateway, shows volunteers from L3Harris Technologies rolling up their sleeves to kick off landscaping for the Pierce Street Gateway's Children's Play Garden ahead of Friday’s unveiling ceremony.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hill City is getting a new outdoor space for children to play! On Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Pierce Street Gateway will hold the official unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Pavilion and Children’s Play Garden.

The event is open to the public and will take place at 1301 Pierce Street in the Pierce Street Historic Renaissance neighborhood.

The effort was led by the Pierce Street Gateway, a nonprofit focused on preserving historical significance, attracting visitors and reducing food insecurity, with a vision centered on Black excellence. The organization stated that it also received an outpouring of support from donors.

Pierce Street Gateway plans to use the Pavilion as a space for community activities, workshops and gatherings. The Children’s Play Garden, part of the project, is designed to inspire creativity and help kids get outside.

“We are beyond excited to unveil these new spaces that facilitate connection and joy in our community,” said Sarah Blankenship, executive director of Pierce Street Gateway. “We are deeply grateful for the support from our donors, Change for Change Caring Meters, and L3Harris, which has made this vision possible. Together, we are creating a brighter, more engaging environment for families and children in our neighborhood.”

Refreshments will be served at Friday’s event.