Gov. Youngkin rescinds executive order issued during government shutdown, ending temporary State of Emergency

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Youngkin signed an Executive Order rescinding Executive Order 54 Wednesday, officially ending the State of Emergency that was declared on Oct. 23 in the midst of the Government Shutdown.
Youngkin stated the following in the order:
Executive Order 54 (2025) was issued as a temporary measure to address specific conditions that no longer exist. The Order only became necessary because of the recent lapse in federal appropriations that halted payments to Virginians in need through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Accordingly, pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor of the Commonwealth under Article V of the Constitution of Virginia and under the laws of the Commonwealth and subject always to my continuing and ultimate authority and responsibility to act in such matters, I hereby rescind Executive Order 54 (2025) which is no longer responsive to the circumstances which led to its issuance. Effective Date This Executive Order shall be effective upon its signing. Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this 19th day of November 2025.