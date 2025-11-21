Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hope, thousands of meals daily, as holiday need rises

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In Lynchburg, a local organization is making a powerful impact by serving up hope one meal at a time. As the holiday season approaches, the need for food assistance is growing, and Lynchburg Daily Bread is stepping up to meet the challenge.

The kitchen at Lynchburg Daily Bread never stops. Volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry. Laurel Hovey, the director of operations, explains the scope of their work: “We provide hot meals from our downtown location. We provide groceries and hot meals to outreach sites. So, we have 21 outreach sites.”

The numbers are staggering. Lynchburg Daily Bread provides nearly a thousand meals every single day. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, those numbers are climbing even higher. Hovey shares, “This month we’ve been looking at around 800 meals a day. It’ll be a little higher than that by the end of the month. We normally start a little slower, and we pick up pace, but it’s been averaging about 800 meals a day.”

But for Hovey and her team, their mission goes beyond just providing food. It’s about giving people peace of mind during difficult times. “Pay your bills, replace your car, get your kids to the doctor, don’t stress about eating. If you need a meal, come here,” Hovey says.

As Lynchburg Daily Bread continues to serve the community, they invite everyone to join their mission. Whether through volunteering, donating, or spreading the word, there are many ways to help ensure that no one in Lynchburg faces hunger alone this holiday season.

If you would like to help go to Lynchburg Daily Bread’s website here.