Roanoke Police Department earns 10th accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has earned its 10th accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, otherwise known as CALEA.

CALEA is recognized as the international gold standard for public safety agencies. The Roanoke Police Department received the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation for the 10th time and the Training Academy Accreditation for the fifth time. Both accreditations will remain valid for four years.

The CALEA accreditation process is known to be thorough. It includes a self-assessment, on-site reviews by independent assessors, public feedback, structured interviews and a public hearing with a review of all documentation.

These awards follow the E-911 Center’s full international CALEA reaccreditation, earned for the sixth time on March 22. The new accreditations also maintain the Roanoke Police Department’s TRI-ARC award status, recognizing a public safety agency that has achieved the highest level of accreditation in law enforcement, public safety communications, and public safety training.

"These awards reaffirm the Roanoke Police Department’s commitment to professional excellence and accountability through international accreditation," the police department said in a press release.