Plastic stretch film manufacturer to launch in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Polyzent Trading, a Virginia-based plastic stretch film manufacturer, will invest $1.1 million to develop its first manufacturing site in Lynchburg, creating 20 new jobs.

“Polyzent’s investment in Lynchburg shows that Virginia isn’t just the best place to do business — it’s the best place to build, innovate, and grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As our manufacturing sector expands, so does the demand for reliable shipping materials to move Virginia-made products to market. By producing high-quality wrap right here in the Commonwealth, Polyzent is amplifying the momentum of our manufacturing boom and helping more businesses succeed in Virginia.”

Operations are expected to begin in December with the launch of a fully automated extrusion line capable of producing 40 to 50 tons of stretch film per month.

Lynchburg Mayor Larry Taylor expressed his excitement for Polyzent’s investment: “By choosing to build and hire locally, this Virginia-based company is not only creating quality jobs but also strengthening our supply chains and advancing innovation in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to welcome Polyzent to central Virginia and look forward to seeing these 20 new jobs and this facility thrive right here in Lynchburg.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia and will support Polyzent Trading’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.