AAA warns shoppers of online scams this Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday approaching, AAA is urging holiday shoppers to stay vigilant against online scams that could steal their holiday cheer.

Online shopping has become a popular and convenient way to buy gifts during the busy holiday season. According to Statista, 273.49 million people in the U.S. shopped online last year, with that number expected to grow by more than 60 million by 2029.

Morgan Dean, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said Cyber Monday is especially popular for online deals but also a prime target for scammers.

“A few precautions will help prevent scammers from cashing in on your holiday spending,” Dean said. “Charitable givers should likewise take steps to protect their financial information if they plan to donate online.”

AAA offers several tips to help consumers protect their financial information while shopping online:

Choose secure websites and payment tools. Look for “https://” at the start of web addresses and a padlock icon in the browser bar, which indicate encryption and basic protection. When unsure, type the retailer’s URL directly instead of clicking links.

Keep devices updated. Software updates often include security patches. Delaying updates leaves devices vulnerable to hackers.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true and suspicious links. Scammers use extreme discounts and urgent language to lure shoppers. Hover over links to verify their destination before clicking.

Use only one credit card for online purchases. Credit cards offer better protection against fraud than debit cards, which withdraw money directly from bank accounts.

Never respond to requests to verify passwords or credit card information. Legitimate businesses do not ask for this.

Save or print order confirmations to verify charges and keep a record of transactions. Monitor credit card accounts regularly for unusual activity.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi for purchases, as these networks often lack encryption and can expose personal data.

Watch out for “smishing” texts that pretend to be delivery services asking for extra payment or rescheduling.

Consider credit monitoring services like AAA’s ProtectMyID®, which alerts members to unusual activity.

AAA also warns about fake charities that exploit the holiday spirit. These scams often mimic legitimate organizations, request unusual payment methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency, and appear during the holiday season or after disasters.

To avoid charity scams, AAA recommends:

Researching charities through trusted sources like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance

Verifying that charity websites are secure and professionally designed.

Donating directly on official charity websites rather than through email or social media links.

Using credit cards or mailing checks for donations to ensure better fraud protection.

By following these precautions, shoppers and donors can enjoy a safer holiday season free from scams.