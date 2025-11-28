Community service shines through The Least of These Ministry’s winter support programs

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter is almost here, and the cold is setting in fast. For people without a place to go, this can be a dangerous time.

A faith-based organization, The Least of These Ministry, is stepping in to support those in need by filling gaps left by other groups. They provide housing help, showers, laundry, and a safe place for people to turn.

With temperatures dropping, the ministry is now focusing on keeping everyone warm and safe.

“They can come here; they can get a warm meal and do their showers and things of that nature. The warming bus operates every night,” said Dawn Sandoval, executive director of The Least of These Ministry.

The Sustaining Station, part of the ministry’s efforts, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It serves roughly 30 to 55 people each day.

The organization says it can always use more help.

“You can shoot us a message on Facebook, you can go to our website and send us a message there,” Sandoval added.

Ninety-seven percent of the staff are volunteers like Tanya Coles, who says she’s grateful to serve her community.

“I’ve always loved community service and I’ve always loved giving back to the community, so to be a part of something like this where you can actually see the impact that you are making into the community, it’s very fulfilling and rewarding,” Coles said.

Sandoval’s vision is to establish a community of healing and emotional support.