Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Guard member killed in D.C. shooting

Governor Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, West Virginia Army National Guard, on Dec. 4.

Youngkin issued the following statement:

Pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the flag of the United States of America, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, West Virginia Army National Guard.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered on Thursday, December 4, 2025 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this the 4th day of December, 2025.

Gov. Youngkin