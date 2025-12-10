Temporary service changes coming to Blacksburg Transit weekdays beginning Jan. 18

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Transit will temporarily reduce weekday service starting Jan. 18, 2026.

Officials say the adjustments are due to two recalls that limit the battery capacity of the department’s electric buses. Frequency reductions and alternate route patterns will affect at least eight routes at various times between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Service after 7 p.m. and on weekends will not be impacted.

Blacksburg Transit said it will try to maintain service during peak ridership times as much as possible. The changes are designed to shorten operating times on some routes to match the reduced charging capacity of the electric buses.

Community members can generally expect less frequent service before 8 a.m. and after 3 p.m. on various routes. On some routes, buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes during parts of the day. Alternate route patterns will begin at 3 p.m. on some routes. Some routes will remain unaffected.tion on the route changes can be found here: ridebt.org/service-changes