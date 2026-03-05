Consumer Reports: How to prevent sports injuries in kids and teens

Texas Sports Productions is looking for team members to help them cover high school sports in Houston.

There’s been a lot of attention given to sports injuries.

From sprains and fractures to overuse injuries, young athletes face a range of potential problems that can sideline them.

Consumer Reports has some important advice for parents on how to help prevent these more common, and often avoidable, sports injuries.

For kids, playing sports isn’t just fun; it builds teamwork, confidence, and skills– but as any parent knows, injuries can happen.

Each year, about 1.4 million kids ages 5 to 14 end up in the er for sports and recreational injuries. Some of the most common sports-related injuries are sprains and strains.

“For minor injuries at home, parents can do RICE therapy– rest, ice, compression and elevation–these steps can help manage pain and swelling," said Catherine Roberts, with Consumer Reports.

Make sure your kids get time to rest and recover. If pain, swelling or limited movement lasts more than a few days, it’s always a good idea to check in with their doctor.

To help prevent these injuries, experts say teaching kids proper technique and doing a good warm-up before activity are key

“We start with some dynamic workout, such as arm circles, leg swings, some jugging and at the end we stretch to be ready for the game,” said Jim Flores, a coach for Stateline Soccer Club.

Parents and coaches can work together to promote good sportsmanship, safe playing habits, and ensure kids have the right protective gear.

“Make sure your child’s equipment fits properly, is appropriate for their age and sport, and that it is worn every time they play,” Roberts said.

It’s also important to keep an eye out for overuse injuries. Encouraging kids to play different sports helps reduce strain on the same muscles.

And finally, sports can sometimes make kids nervous or feel pressure, but with parents and coaches by their side, they can hit the field feeling focused and ready

“I remind my team to go out there and have fun, compete and work together, and encourage each other so that they have a great game,” Flores said.