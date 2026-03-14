Roanoke celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 2026 Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a great day to get out and enjoy an early St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday!

To celebrate, Roanoke decked out in green for its annual Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival! Attendees lined the streets for a parade that included floats and local businesses handing out treats. Festival-goers say the parade is both fun and good for business.

0 Chris Price, owner of Drunken Frog

To anyone who is celebrating, be sure to stay safe when traveling home; always have a designated driver or use a rideshare service.