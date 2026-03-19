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Local News

Lynchburg man arrested for unlawful imaging and production of child pornography after investigation

Beard (Courtesy of BRRJ) (BRRJ2026)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that it had arrested a 26-year-old Lynchburg man and charged him with multiple offenses after an investigation into a potential recording device inside a women’s dressing room at a Lynchburg Dicks Sporting Goods store.

According to officials, deputies responded to the Dicks Sporting Goods located at 3385 Candlers Mountain Road on Saturday to investigate a customer who had reported locating the potential recording device.

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LPD officers immediately began working with the store management, who cooperated fully with the investigation and assisted in identifying the employee.

Officers identified Derek Lee Beard of Lynchburg during the initial investigation and was detained and charged with unlawful filming that same day.

As the investigation continued Beard was charged with the following:

  • Creation of an Unlawful Image of Another (Felony) 
  • Production of Child Pornography (Felony) 
  • Use of a Computer to Commit Sexual Crimes Against Children (Felony) 
  • Possession of Child Pornography (Felony) 
  • Creation of an Unlawful Image of a Minor (Felony) 

Officials said evidence in the case makes LPD believe that the activity may have been going on for several months at the store.

 We are actively working to identify potential victims.  

Individuals who used the changing rooms at this location between March 13, 2026, and March 14, 2026, are encouraged to complete the LPD Victim Identification Form available via the secure link here: https://form.jotform.com/260773843613057 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Brown at 434-455-6132 or submit online at https://form.jotform.com/260773843613057 

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