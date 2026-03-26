Lynchburg Humane Society dog takes pics with Easter Bunny at River Ridge

An adorable adoptable pet from the Lynchburg Humane Society is very “hoppy” after getting to take photos with the Easter bunny at River Ridge on Monday.

An adorable adoptable pet from the Lynchburg Humane Society was feeling “hoppy” after posing for photos with the Easter bunny at River Ridge on Monday.

Ranger, a 1-year-old beagle, is searching for a family of his own. The outdoors is his happy place, and he’s hoping to become someone’s new adventure buddy.

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During the event, Ranger explored the booth and enjoyed sniffing the flowers at the bunny display. He had a great time with the Easter bunny and was gentle with every child waiting in line.

On Monday, March 30, River Ridge will be holding a Pet Photo Day if you’re looking for something fun for the kiddos.