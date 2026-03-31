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Man arrested after traffic stop reveals over $3,500 in stolen copper fittings in Buena Vista

Photo of stolen copper fittings from the Buena Vista Police Department. (Copyright 2026 by Buena Vista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A man was arrested in Buena Vista after a traffic stop revealed over $3,500 in stolen copper fittings, Buena Vista Police Department said.

BVPD said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 60 for speeding around 11:10 p.m. on March 26. During the stop, law enforcement said the driver displayed “suspicious behavior.”

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Authorities said they began a lawful search of the vehicle and found a large quantity of copper fittings. It was later found that the fittings had been stolen.

The police department said the man was taken into custody, and after getting a search warrant, they recovered around $3,696.41 in stolen copper fittings.

The man has been charged with grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell or distribute. He is now being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail without bond.

BVPD thanked the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.