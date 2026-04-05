Law enforcement searching for man following attempted break-in at Lexington car wash

Photo of the man suspected of being involved with an attempted break-in in Rockbridge County.

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved with an attempted break-in.

RCSO said an attempted break-in occurred at the car wash near the Lexington Walmart. They are now working to identify the man pictured here:

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Photo of the man suspected of being involved with an attempted break-in in Rockbridge County. (Copyright 2026 by Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identification of this man, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.