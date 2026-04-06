WATCH: Crumbl Cookie looking to set up shop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crumbl Cookie is looking to expand its footprint in Southwest Virginia as the owner of the Blacksburg and Lynchburg stores is now focusing on the Roanoke area.

The new location will be at the Old Country Plaza near Mill Mountain Coffee and Buffalo Wild Wings off Starkey and Ogden roads. Owner Patrick Gardner says it has long been a goal to open a location in the Star City.

“I grew up in this part of town, I went to Cave Spring High school graduated long time ago. It’ll be fun to see old friends and people I haven’t seen in a lot of years come in the doors.”

Construction is the next big challenge. Gardner hopes to open between mid-June and the beginning of July.