Boones Mill business owners claim landlord refused to fix issues with buildings, resulting in their businesses failing

BOONES MILL, Va. – Business owners in Boones Mill say ongoing maintenance problems at a commercial property forced them to shut their doors, raising concerns about landlord responsibilities and tenant protections.

For the past two years, tenants in one storefront have reported issues including malfunctioning heating and cooling systems, water leaks and other structural concerns.

Mike Meredith, owner of the former Boones Mill Mercantile, said water regularly seeped in through the back door, creating damage and odor.

“With the water coming around the door, it would get underneath the tiles and stuff. It almost had a mildew smell to it,” Meredith said.

Meredith, who operated his store at the location for more than a year, said the back rooms lacked a functioning HVAC system, making conditions difficult year-round.

“In summertime, you know, when it’s getting up to 90 degrees outside and everything, the room got very, very hot. And then in the wintertime, it got very cold,” he said.

He said those conditions ultimately forced him to close his business in November of 2024.

“We ended up terminating the lease based upon those where the landlord wasn’t doing their obligations on the maintenance. You’re looking close to about $60,000, what we lost,” Meredith said.

A legal dispute followed between Meredith and building owner Jerry Mayhue over unpaid rent. While a court ruled in favor of Mayhue, the judge also found that Mayhue breached the lease by failing to address certain maintenance issues in the building.

Samantha Crews, owner of Casey’s Cafe, later moved into the space and said she encountered similar problems. She also shared photos she said showed asbestos inside the building.

“This person owns the building. He should take care of some of these things,” Crews said.

She also encountered issues with a broken window; she says, let a bird into the restaurant. When 10 News inspected the building, the window still had a hole in it sealed by packing tape. Crews said these issues led to lost inventory and financial strain.

“Being self-employed and having a small business when you’re just starting out, every penny counts,” she said.

Mayhue declined an on-camera interview but acknowledged the court findings in a brief exchange, saying, “Well that’s true, but that’s a matter of opinion.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mayhue said the property met inspection standards and disputed claims of unresolved issues.

“The health department and the fire marshal approved Casey’s to be opened in September 2025,” the statement read in part. “I hired a licensed contractor to inspect the building due to the complaints. He could not find any issues. I’m sad that this has ended this way. We only wanted the restaurant to be successful and it seemed to be for several months.”