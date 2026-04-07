Georgia man arrested after death of 1-year-old in Montgomery County, officials investigating

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested a 29-year-old Georgia man and charged him with multiple offenses, including felony homicide, following an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old on Monday evening.

According to officials, Montgomery County Fire and EMS were sent to the Walthall area of Elliston for a traumatic injury at 4 p.m. Monday.

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After being transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the child was pronounced dead and was taken to the Western District Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Officials say that details from the investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jarron Shirk of Allenhurst, Georgia, on the following charges:

Felony Homicide

Felony Child Endangerment-3 counts

Misdemeanor: Allow Access to Firearm by Children-3 counts

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor-3 counts

Felony Abuse/Neglect of a Child-3 count

The sheriff’s office said that due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time, and Shirk is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.