Hillsville FD crews respond to tractor-trailer crash on I-77 Monday night

The Hillsville Fire Department announced Tuesday that it had responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash Monday night. No injuries were reported, but officials say several turkeys died as a result of the crash.

According to officials, Command One arrived to find one semi truck transporting several turkeys onto the interstate. Officials said one semi truck side-swiped another semi truck, resulting in the truck carrying live turkeys to roll over, releasing several turkeys onto the interstate.

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The driver of the semi got out of the car before first responders arrived to the scene and crews were able to mitigate hazards and help clear debris.

No injuries were reported from either driver but several turkeys did not survive the crash.

The scene was turned over to VSP for investigation.