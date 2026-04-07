Roanoke Police arrest man in Southeast gas station armed robbery investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Tuesday that it had arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a Southeast gas station last month.

According to officials, 35-year-old Xavier Barlow of Roanoke was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force on Tuesday morning. He has been charged with armed robbery.

On March 24, at 8:26 p.m., officials responded to the 400 block of Walnut Ave. SE for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers reviewed surveillance footage and found the man entered the store, walked behind the counter, pulled a handgun from his pocket, and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect was driving a black SUV and using FLock License Plate Reader technology, RPD was able to connect the suspect vehicle to Barlow.