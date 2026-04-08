2026 PDGA Champions Cup coming to Bedford County, expected to bring $3M economic boost

BEDFORD, Va. – The City of Lynchburg and Bedford County are preparing to host one of disc golf’s biggest events, the 2026 PDGA Champions Cup — a four-day professional tournament expected to draw players and fans from around the world while delivering a major economic impact to the region.

The competition runs April 9–12 at the New London Tech course, bringing together 148 athletes from across the globe to compete on what participants describe as a demanding, high-level course.

Andrew Presnell, a disc golf athlete competing in the event, said the course will test even the most seasoned players.

“It would be cool to play well down here and have a chance to win down the stretch,” Presnell said. “It’s a really tough course so I have to play my best for four rounds to have that opportunity.”

Fellow competitor Micah Groth said he’s simply happy to be back on the course.

“Honestly, just excited to be playing again,” Groth said. “Took a couple months off and now we’re back, and I’m just excited to compete.”

Champions Cup expected to deliver big for local economy

Organizers say the event could pump more than $3 million into the local economy, benefiting area shops, hotels and restaurants. Thousands of fans are expected to attend over the course of the four-day tournament.

Nate Heinold, the PDGA Champions Cup director, spoke to the scale of the event.

“We have athletes from all over the world, 148 of them,” Heinold said.

The tournament further cements Central Virginia’s growing reputation as a hub for outdoor recreation and sports tourism.

For more information on the Champions Cup, visit the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website.