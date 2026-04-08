Boil Water advisory issued for portions of Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Waller Ave, Clearwater Circle, Clearwater Drive, Mays Lane, Gilpin Ave, Parkview Ave and Woodbrock Drive, according to officials.

Officials said that the advisory will be in effect until further notice due to a water leak that occurred in the area. This has caused a complete loss of water.

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Officials are warning the public not to drink or cook with the tap water without boiling it first.

For more information, click here.