WATCH: From the Archives: Little Miss Danville 1966

DANVILLE, Va. – A look back in the WSLS archives as we go back to April of 1966, when a six-year-old Danville girl was following in her mother’s footsteps all the way to the crown.

Joanne Patterson was named Little Miss Danville after a big night at the city auditorium, where more than 2,100 people turned out to watch about 40 young contestants parade across the stage.

And for this family, the spotlight was nothing new, her mother had been Danville’s first Tobacco Queen. A proud moment, a full house and a sweet piece of local history.