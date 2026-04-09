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Craig County High School moves 6th and 7th-grade English classes to online only

School officials say the curriculum will follow the Virginia SOLs

(Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Craig County High School has announced that 6th and 7th-grade English classes will be moving online due to staffing changes.

Students will use Edmentum, an educational company that will deliver the remainder of 6th and 7th English content for the 2025-26 school year.

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School officials say the curriculum will follow the Virginia SOLs and is planned, graded, and monitored by a Virginia-certified teacher. The classes will be directed and supervised by 7th-grade teacher Grace Faw, and 6th-grade teacher Suzanne Webb.

“Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to this positive opportunity to continue to provide a high-quality learning environment for your child!”

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.