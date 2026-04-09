Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns locals about fake court notices

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals about fake “court notices” that claim to be from Virginia courts regarding unpaid tolls, traffic violations or fines.

Authorities say these documents may look official, featuring court seals, case numbers or QR codes, but they are not legitimate.

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According to the sheriff’s office, the scams are designed to scare people into making quick payments, often by scanning a QR code or visiting a fraudulent website.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about fake 'court notices' circulating the area. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about fake 'court notices' circulating the area. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Here are a few important reminders from the sheriff’s office:

Virginia courts do not send official notices with QR codes for payment.

You will not be threatened with immediate license suspension or legal action through a random notice like these.

Official court matters are typically served in person, by mail you are expecting, or handled directly through verified court systems.

If a notice pressures you to act immediately or pay quickly, that is a major red flag.

Do not scan the QR code.

Do not send any payment or personal information.

Do not call any phone numbers listed on the notice.

If you are unsure, contact the court directly using a verified phone number.

For guidance, you can also contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200.