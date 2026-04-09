Virginia Tech earns top marks in U.S. News World Report QS rankings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that it had received both international and national recognition after earning high marks in the latest rankings release by both U.S. News World Report and Quacquarelli Symonds.

Virginia Tech’s engineering, veterinary medicine, earth sciences, and part-time MBA graduate programs led the way in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Graduate School rankings released Tuesday. The publication based most of its rankings on peer assessment surveys of deans, program directors, and senior faculty.

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U.S. News & World Report ranked nine of the College of Engineering’s individual graduate programs in the top 25 nationally. The list includes:

Environmental, No. 5

Civil, No. 8

Industrial/systems/manufacturing, No. 9

Biological/agricultural, No. 10

Aerospace, No. 13

Computer, No. 19

Mechanical, No. 20

Nuclear, No. 21

Electrical, No. 22

“Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering continues to earn national recognition for the breadth and depth of expertise across our graduate programs, particularly in areas where our faculty and graduate students demonstrate our Ut Prosim motto and drive research with real societal impacts,” interim dean David Knight said. “These rankings reflect the strength of our community committed to advancing solutions in areas critical to our future.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the university’s veterinary medicine programs at No. 18 nationally, the highest the college has ranked before.

QS also ranked Virginia Tech No. 112 globally in the broad subject area of engineering and technology with an overall score of 73.9. The ranking was a 15-spot improvement in this subject area from last year.